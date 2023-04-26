Eight dacoits of Dalani and Imrani gang held

17th day of Katcha police operation, targeted operation in Katchi Lund, 8 dacoits were arrested and weapons recovered. Police while advancing successfully, destroyed secret hideouts of Imrani and Dalani gangs. 3 Kalashnikovs, repeaters and hundreds of bullets were recovered. According to the details, for the protection of the lives and property of the people and for the establishment of law and order, a grand operation against the crude criminals was started under the leadership of IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, which has been going on for seventeen days and is being supervised by RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed while DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal is leading it towards success.

During this time three dacoits have been killed and more than twenty-eight have been arrested. Police have so far cleared thousands of acres of land which was considered No Go Area during search operations and during this time, dozens of secret hideouts of various gangs have been destroyed, demolished and set on fire, where some criminals are sitting and doing the disgusting business of kidnapping for ransom, honey trap and trap. These criminals were challenging the writ of the state and rule of law by keeping the citizens in prison and receiving ransom and collecting piles of weapons. Police have blocked the ways of dacoits and established police camps and deployed force in this area and reestablished the writ of state and rule of law.

In this regard, vigorous actions continued in the latest targeted operation by the police in Katchi Lund, after the exchange of firing with the Dalani and Imrani gangs who commit serious crimes while living in Katcha, eight dacoits of Imrani and Dalani gangs were arrested by accessing through boats in Kacha interior. 03 Kalashnikov, repeaters and hundreds of bullets were recovered while proving their professionalism and courage by eliminating their hideouts, the police advance against the Katcha criminals continues with strategic, technical and professional expertise.