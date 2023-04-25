Twitter’s checkmark verifies fraudulent, defunct, and scam accounts

Twitter’s checkmark mess continues as more bogus, deceased, and unpaid accounts get verified.

After the April 20th deadline, Twitter removed the blue checkmarks from accounts that had not paid for their Twitter Blue subscription. As a result of this conduct, several high-profile accounts, celebrities, and influencers lost their verification badges.

While the crowd was enraged, what made it worse was the random verification of users who had not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Moreover, the platform also assigned a gold checkmark verification to a fake Twitter account of Disney that has published racial slurs.

In addition, celebrities such as Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain, who died long before, now hold a verified account with a message that states, “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

While Elon Musk took this move to encourage more users to opt for the paid model, the action only created more confusion and chaos among the users.