Imran Khan had a hair transplant, claims Reham Khan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife claims the PTI leader has had a hair transplant.

In an interview, Reham Khan revealed that she found documents confirming Imran Khan had a hair transplant while cleaning the house while still married to Khan.

She stated Imran Khan has more hair now than he had in 1990, but he’s concealing a hair transplant and isn’t sure why.

“I once noticed him massaging his head in an odd manner, and I subsequently learned that’s how you should rub your head after reading that document.”

Reham Khan was married to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on 6 January 2015, before they divorced on 30 October 2015.