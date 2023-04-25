Initial probe reveals short circuit behind twin blasts at CTD police station in Swat

According to preliminary investigations by law enforcement organizations, the twin blasts at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station were caused by a short circuit in the munitions storage.

Investigators’ preliminary investigation indicates that no indication of an attacker or IED device was discovered. It identified a short circuit as the obvious cause of the armory fire.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Khalid Sohail also cited negligence as a factor in the loss of 16 lives. He stated that the regrettable tragedy occurred in the CTD’s old office, shutting out the likelihood that the explosions were suicide attacks, as reported by local media.

He indicated a huge quantity of weapons in the armory, and investigators suspect there may have been an explosion owing to neglect.

While the investigation is ongoing, an operation to remove rubble from surrounding buildings that collapsed after the blast is underway. According to estimates, the death toll has risen to 12, with almost a dozen injured people in severe condition.