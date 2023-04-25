PML-N wants verdict from SC on gunpoint

Former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the PML-N wants a verdict from Supreme Court on gunpoint. Talking to a private news channel, the PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that they will accept every verdict of the Supreme Court. He said that the top court has provided an opportunity to all the political parties to move towards a solution to this current crisis but the PDM government is using delaying tactics. The former speaker lambasted the PML-N, saying that they want a verdict from the Supreme Court on gunpoint but PTI is serious in their approach to talks within the jurisdiction of the constitution. He further said that the PML-N has not given a ticket to their candidates yet. Asad Qaiser maintained that an early election is the only solution to this current inflation and political crisis. In response to a question on the election tickets, the PTI leader Asad Qaiser said the party members who did not get the tickets, will get a chance in the local government elections. He further said the PTI will move court against the caretaker government after the completion of their tenure.