Imran was ousted for country’s survival: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had to face ouster for the survival of the country.

He said he wanted to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister, adding that the people would be provided jobs and developmental projects would be started if PPP comes into power.

During a conversation with local government representatives in Nawabshah, he said the PPP is currently an ally of the government, and a future PPP-led government would prioritise creating employment opportunities for the people.

Zardari mentioned that development work has kicked off in Shaheed Benazirabad, and expressed that he had extended assistance in every possible way to the victims of the recent heavy rains.

The PPP co-chairman also recalled the support received from the people after his father’s passing, and acknowledged that they are now also standing by Bilawal and Asifa. He expressed his longing to meet everyone in Dina, but due to constraints of visiting each house individually, he decided to reach out through a call. He stressed the need to uphold unity and consensus among themselves and also urged everyone to put in diligent efforts towards this goal.