Shahid Kapoor reacts to losing Twitter blue tick

After Amitabh Bachchan’s, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor also has a hilarious reaction after he lost his blue tick verification from his Twitter account.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on April 11 that Twitter users will lose the legacy blue marks from April 20.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a picture of Shahid Kapoor from his blockbuster hit film, Kabir Singh and jokingly captioned: “Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick.”

The actor reposted the tweet and added his famous dialogue from the same scene of the film where he comes on a bike as an angry young man.

Shahid Kapoor wrote: “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).”

Twitter introduced the blue check mark system in 2009. The blue tick was considered a status symbol.

However, under Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in October, the social media service is now charging a user a monthly fee of $8.00 for the web or $11.00 USD per month for iOS. After buying Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has been trying to boost the struggling platform’s revenue by pushing more people to pay for a premium subscription.