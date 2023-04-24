IMF conditions fulfilled, hoping for early signing of SLA: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that Pakistan has “fulfilled all the conditions” of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hoped that the Fund will soon sign the staff-level agreement, paving the way for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche.

The two sides are engaged in tough talks to reach a consensus on multiple conditions since February before signing the deal which also includes external financing from friendly countries.

Speaking to Geo News today, Ishaq Dar said both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have informed the IMF about their commitments to provide $3 billion to Pakistan.

Riyadh will provide $2 billion while Abu Dhabi has promised $1 billion to Pakistan, Dar said, adding that the Washington-based lender has also been informed in this regard.