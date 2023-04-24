Pakistan’s economy loses $30bn due to floods: report

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said the floods affected the economy of Pakistan on huge scale because almost $30 billion were lost when a lot of crops were destroyed.In its annual report, it was said the destruction of crops resulted in inflation at regional level while suggesting that experts were required to deal with the worsening effects of climate change. It was added that almost 1730 people lost their lives due to floods while the movement of almost three million people was affected due to which the Pakistan’s economy had to face a combined loss of $30 billion dollars. The ADB report mentioned pledges of almost $16 billion were made out of which $1.5 billion was provided by the ADB. It was highlighted in the report that in 2022, Pakistan was given the most funding of $5.5 billion by the ADB and its partners. The ADB in its study called the Ukraine-Russia war a reason behind the global inflation.