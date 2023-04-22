‘Jawan’ is attached with a whopping budget

Following the historic success of his comeback title ‘Pathaan’, the next film of the Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ is costing makers a massive budget for production.

As per a report from an Indian media outlet, quoting a post from a well-reputed Twitter account, Atlee and King Khan are set to raise the bar of Indian filmmaking with their upcoming film, starring two huge stars of the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Given the grandeur of the star cast combined with the blockbuster record of the filmmaking genius, the makers have rolled in approximately INR220 crore to make the movie, set for the Pan-Indian release in June this year.

Meanwhile, if reports from local outlets are to be believed, the makers have already recovered a significant chunk of this whopping budget with a massive deal cracked with streaming giant Netflix, for the OTT rights of the film.

Reportedly, Netflix acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the action flick for INR120 crore. About ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of Shahrukh Khan, with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, will feature him in double roles. The rest of the cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Vijay.