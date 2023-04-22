Malala all praises for ‘Polite Society’

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist, recently attended the London premiere of the action-comedy film “Polite Society” with her husband, Asser Malik. The film, directed by Pakistani-origin British television writer Nida Manzoor, features Priyan Kansara, Ritu Arya and Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha. It celebrates the defiance of young women, featuring martial arts and stunts with a mix of two sisters’ love and parental disappointment, adding a touch of Bollywood-style charisma. Malala praised the film for its clever and captivating portrayal of sisters who protect and support each other’s dreams, and commended the director for her positive and complex portrayals of South Asian Muslim women. She urged people to see the movie in theatres, while thanking the event organizers for having her and her husband in attendance.