Fahad Mustafa looks dapper in white

Fahad Salahuddin Tunio, better known in Pakistan as Fahad Mustafa, is a Pakistani actor, producer and director most recognised for hosting the game show Jeeto Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s entertainment sector, Fahad has made a name for himself as one of the top actors.

Recently he shared some photos from his game show and looked ravishing. He holds a personality which makes every attire look good on him whether it is Western or Eastern.

Fahad donned a white shalwar kameez with unique bird embroidery on the chest. He also wore a blue waistcoat to add some colour to his attire. Fahad simply raised the bar with his on-point fashion statement. In this minimal attire, Fahad left everyone in awe. Due to his fashion choices, Fahad is considered a fashion icon among men.

He opted for stylish sunglasses and loafers which accentuated his attires class. He also wore a wristwatch to complete his ensemble. On the professional front, Bandish 2 under the production of Fahad Mustafa is all ready to bring thrill and horror to television screens.