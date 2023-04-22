Humaima shares her look from ‘Jindo’

Humaima Malick is a gorgeous Pakistani actress who appears in Pakistani films and television shows.

In 2011, she achieved huge popularity with her social drama Bol. Malick began her modelling career at the age of fourteen with a Unilever Pakistan campaign. At the age of 14, she walked the runway for fashion designer Deepak Perwani for the first time. She has since appeared in fashion campaigns for various designers.

Recently Humaima took to her Instagram handle and shared her new look from the upcoming drama serial Jindo. She radiated true desi girl vibes in the photos and left everyone speechless with her alluring personality. Humaima genuinely has the ability to get adapted to every character she does.

Her drama revolves around a strong lady who stands up against the tribal patriarchy and fights against extreme injustice. The drama is based on true true-life incidents. The cast of the drama includes Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Hajra Yamin, and Samiya Mumtaz. After her powerful performance in the movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Humaima is coming back to the television screen with a strong narrative.

On the professional front, Humaima has been a part of Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Barish Kay Ansoo, Ishq Khuda, Arth 2 and many more.