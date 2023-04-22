Imran to ‘re-evaluate’ party tickets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a re-evaluation of party tickets for Punjab elections starting from the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Taking to the Twitter, the former prime minister announced that he will be reviewing the party tickets issued for Punjab elections starting from Saturday. “The review process will continue until April 26, with names submitted by four-member committees being considered,” he said.

In another tweet, the PTI chairman expressed concern over the treatment of senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that his abduction and detention were being used as a means to humiliate and mentally torture him.

Khan further reaffirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur’s treatment is solely due to his position as an ideological party worker, who is highly valued by PTI members.

He emphasised that those who use violence do not understand that they are only humiliating themselves and creating a divide between the state and the nation. He also drew comparisons to the terrible past of East Pakistan, where similar activities had disastrous results. He said that due to these actions, our respect and love for Ali Amin has increased manifold, because he bravely faced these trials and tribulations.