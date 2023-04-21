LHC imposes fine on Bushra Bibi and her lawyer

Bushri Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) to “halt expected police action” at their Zaman Park mansion during the approaching Eid. The case was dismissed.

Bushra Bibi and her lawyer Azhar Siddique were each given fines of Rs. 100,000 by the court.

In Bushra’s petition, which claimed that “reports” had been received regarding an operation that will be conducted at Zaman Park over the Eid holidays, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and Bushra were named as respondents.

It made mention of the March operation and requested that the court issue a directive to police asking them not to conduct the alleged operation over the holiday season.

The court responded that a five-member bench had previously issued an order in response to a similar request. First, this plea was put out before the full bench now that Bushra Bibi’s attorney had brought it up.

Such pleas, according to Justice Tariq Saleem, squander the time of the court. The argument is therefore disproved.

When Khan left for a hearing at the Islamabad Judicial Complex last month, Punjab police carried out a search on his Lahore home and detained a number of party members.

Khan expressed his concerns to the court during a hearing this week in a different case before the LHC regarding the possibility of another “operation” beginning during the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Then the court issued an order telling the police not to “harass” Khan.