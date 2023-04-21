Is Parineeti Chopra engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha?

According to claims in Indian media, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha have engaged and plan to marry by the end of October 2023.

Rumors of their romance have been swirling for quite some time, with the couple being seen together on numerous occasions. The speculations gathered traction after Parineeti was photographed wearing a silver band on her ring finger.

The engagement ceremony, according to a report in India Today, was a private occasion attended only by intimate family members. The couple is not in a rush to begin their wedding festivities because they have work obligations.

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti’s cousin sister and global icon, is set to be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which runs from October 27 to November 5. Priyanka is the film festival’s chairperson, and insiders say Parineeti’s wedding may coincide with her sister’s visit to India.

It is believed that the duo paid a quick visit to Mumbai earlier this month, where they visited Priyanka, who was in town promoting her forthcoming play Citadel. On Twitter last month, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the couple on their marriage.

Parineeti and Raghav have made numerous public appearances, fueling speculation about their connection. Fans are excited to see the couple marry shortly after learning of their engagement.

On the job front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is also working on a project with Akshay Kumar.