The trailer of ’22 Qadam’ promises to inspire and uplift women of Pakistan

Original, premium and progressive entertainment is bound to prevail with Green Entertainment’s dramas.

It has just launched the trailer of 22 Qadam. Starring Wahaj Ali and Hareem Farooq in leading roles, they will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen.

The upcoming series is directed by Anjum Shehzad and written by Zeeshan Ilyaas, who are known for their exceptional storytelling. The show also features an ensemble cast, including Nida Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Zaidi in prominent roles.

22 Qadam promises to be more than a drama and delivers a powerful message to empower women to dream and follow their passions whether they be sports or science. It is an inspiring story of a girl who breaks free from societal norms and pursues her goals with confidence and determination.

Imran Raza, COO of Green Entertainment said that “The vision of Green is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel by reforming society through revolutionary and believable content for TV and this project is just one of the many that we are sure that audiences will love. I believe that every woman has the potential to make a difference to chase her dream. Join us in this movement as we take our 22 Qadam towards a change.”

Imran Raza Kazmi, Producer of IRK films said that “22 Qadam is not just a drama – it’s a movement. We wanted to create something that would inspire women to dream big and and show them that they have the power to achieve anything they set to their minds to.

With Green Entertainment – the light seems to be shining at the end of the tunnel. The channel has indeed emerged at a critical time as a beacon of hope promoting captivating originality; capable of revolutionising the definition of entertainment. The test transmission will begin in April for the consumers.