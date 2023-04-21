Mahira shares two cents on being a celebrity

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan has shared her thoughts while saying artists are the easiest target of people’s criticism because of their views and opinions.

In a recent interview, the actress said if a common person shares his opinion on social media, he does not get much acceptance. But if I or any of my fellow artists present their opinion, then we become an easy target for people’s criticism because our statement gets headlines in the media. The actress said I will not hold anyone responsible for this situation, everyone has the right to stand with their views. When I share my idea or thoughts on social media, my mother says why did you do this? Don’t you care about us and your children?” she added.

The actress further said, “I think we should take a break from social media. When I take a break from social media, it means I’m not in good shape anymore and I need time to rest.”

Mahira Khan said her family strengthens her personality and helps bring her closer to the real world and these are the most important people in her life. “it is difficult for common people to understand how a celebrity’s life is, the unique life and situations we go through are not understood by common people,” Mahira added.