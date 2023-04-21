Nawaz – the ‘captain of the cowards’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday flayed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter was merely a “captain of the cowards”.

Addressing the party workers at Iftar, the former premier said, “Nawaz Sharif is not alone. There are more players in his team of cowards. The capability of the Sharif family is that all of its members are cowards. Fazlur Rehman is also a part of Nawaz Sharif’s team”.

Speaking about his aide Ali Amin Gandapur, Khan said, “Ali Amin Gandapur is determined. Shameless are those people who indulge in activities like this. The police are just busy taking Ali Amin here and there.”

A day earlier, Imran Khan had said that the entire country was in the throes of fascism. Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier lamented, “The way we have descended into becoming a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle. It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law. Our people are abducted, and afterwards sham FIRs are registered.” Ruing the cases lodged against him, Mr Khan said, “As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs filed against me. Its a circus of FIRs.

My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media’s Mashwani, Waqas, and my security incharge, Ghumman, – all abducted and tortured to try and update their software.” Speaking about the arrest of PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan said, “Ali Amin got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up. Now another one with the police taking him to Lahore. “Despite falling ill on the way and being taken to the hospital, Ali Amin was removed from the hospital before he had stabilised”, Khan had maintained.