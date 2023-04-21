Talks with Imran an ‘insult’ to Parliament

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court a day earlier. Speaking at a press conference, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader said: “Inshallah there will be no need for any negotiations [with Imran Khan].” Fazl said negotiations with Imran Khan was an insult to parliament. “The court should clarify its position on whether it is panchayat or court for real,” he wondered. “The entire process has been declared non-political. For how long will we be blackmailed by such matters? From which person should we negotiate? If Imran Khan really wanted the elections, why did he not announce the date for the polls when he was in power,” he asked. Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, Mr Fazl said, “This person was of the view that if he did not get the two-thirds majority, he would not accept the results of the elections.

Talking to him is like feeling the contempt of the whole political system and the entire parliament. We do not see an inept person like him in terms of holding negotiations. We want Imran Khan out of the country’s circle”. Fazl rued,” For the sake of providing protection to one person, the entire nation has been insulted.” “Undoubtedly, the nation is dragged into a quagmire. With the depreciation of the rupee, even the cost to perform Haj has increased,” he maintained.