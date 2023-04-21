Three accused in Mufti Shakoor death case granted bail

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad granted bail to three accused in the case of the fatal accident that claimed the life of federal minister for religious affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The accused, including the driver, were produced in court on Thursday. Rao Gul Khan, the driver, Arshad Khan, and Ghulam Shabbir were arrested by the police after the accident. Following the completion of their physical remand, they were produced in court before Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the investigation had been completed during the physical remand of the accused, and there was no need for further physical remand. As a result, the court ordered that the accused be released on bail.

The provisions of the case were bailable, and the court granted bail to the accused on the condition that they submit a surety bond of Rs.100,000 each.

The tragic incident shocked the nation and prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the country.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a prominent religious figure and a respected member of the Pakistani government.