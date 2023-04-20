Babar Azam one win away from breaking T20I record

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, is one win away from shattering another record in the game’s shortest format.

Babar will have the chance to become the skipper with the most wins when his team takes against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (today).

With 42 victories, Babar currently shares the record with Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and England’s Eoin Morgan. The 28-year-old has led the Green Shirts to victory in 69 T20 Internationals.

Pakistan reached the semifinals of two consecutive T20 World Cups under his guidance — 2021 and 2022 — and finished second in the latter.

Babar hit his third T20I century against the Black Caps at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the second T20I.

Babar is on the verge of breaking the International Cricket Council (ICC) record of four hundred held by Indian player Rohit Sharma.

He is Pakistan’s only batter with more than one tonne in the format. Babar’s hundred puts him near the top of the list of hitters with the most T20I tonnes.

During the match, Babar managed to score his half-century on merely 36 balls and then slammed 51 runs off the next 22 deliveries, including 36 runs off the last three overs.

Babar smashed James Neesham for two fours and a six in the last over, completing his 100 runs off the final ball of the innings.