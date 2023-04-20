PTI to move SC for appointment of administrators

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court on the completion of the tenure of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The petition will be submitted on behalf of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Parvez Elahi and Mehmood Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan approved moving the petition after a high-level consultative session. The PTI will plead with the apex court that the caretaker governments cannot function beyond their constitutional period of 90 days, so administrators should be appointed in both provinces.