Iranian envoy calls on Pirzada

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini held a farewell meeting with Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here Wednesday on the completion of the Ambassador’s term in Pakistan. The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated services of the Ambassador for strengthening the bilateral ties in multiple areas between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries having long political and economic ties ingrained in our century’s old common religious and cultural affinities. The minister said that Pakistan had suffered a lot in its relations with the neighboring countries, as this region has been the international political arena for decades.

We have much better human rights situation in Pakistan and other Muslim countries than the so-called champion countries of human rights. Currently, only Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye are extending their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, who are the victims of severe human rights violations in the world.