Momin Ali Munshi is the first to bring Pakistani entertainment digital talk shows to Pakistan

Ever since a young age, Momin Ali Munshi had been obsessed with cinema. Although formally graduated with an Economics degree from the prestigious Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Munshi’s true love was not numbers or the science behind it but the art of cinema. In a time when Pakistan had little to offer in terms of quality cinema, Munshi appreciated every little piece of entertainment that was released for the big screens. Not only appreciated but celebrated. It was his love for Pakistani cinema and Pakistani entertainment industry in general that led to the birth of Galaxy Lollywood.

A passion project for a young university student who had so much to say about Pakistani entertainment industry both as its consumer and its well-wisher, Galaxy Lollywood quickly found a substantial following. It was Momin Ali Munshi’s relentless passion and his integrity as a fan and critic of the Pakistani cinema that gained Galaxy Lollywood a respect in the industry that doesn’t necessarily reward honesty. And when the boom of Pakistani entertainment industry happened, Momin Ali Munshi’s foresight made sure Galaxy Lollywood was leading when it came to entertainment portals. The small blog-type website to a profitable business venture with its successful social media presence and YouTube channel with Momin Ali Munshi being the prominent face of it all.

Not one to follow trends but to make them, Momin Ali Munshi can be credited as being the first to bring the format of digital talk shows to Pakistan. His successful stint as the host of the YouTube show One Take over the span of two seasons showed Pakistani celebrities in a never-before-seen light. Taking ownership of the format, Momin later came back to the format under the title of The Munshi Show and proved his success as a host with wit, insight, and charm that the celebrities cannot escape from.Despite his success as a talk show host, Momin Ali Munshi never forgot his roots. The passion that he had for talking about Pakistani cinema that was a mix of giving authentic updates as well as his personal reviews about it all led to Munshi producing YouTube show What’s The 411? A weekly show that Momin hosts alongside his sister, What’s The 411? rakes in consistent views every week and has become the go-to source for ardent fans of Pakistani entertainment industry who want more than fluff headlines about the happenings of the industry – Munshi is the one to give them all the insight.

Perhaps what makes Momin Ali Munshi so successful at what he does despite his young age is his ability to perceive the flow of the tide. Which is why Munshi didn’t hesitate in expanding the horizons of Galaxy Lollywood to include Pakistani dramas in the topics it covered. Bringing in a never-before-seen flavour to critiquing dramas, Munshi also produces a weekly drama reviewing program and co-hosts it with his mother aptly titled Amma, Tv Aur Mein. Free from the chains of pseudo intellectualism, Amma, TV Aur Mein reviews Pakistani dramas as they are meant to be enjoyed which is why the show, and the mother-son duo, is a hit for the fans of Pakistani dramas across the world.

From writing blog posts about celebrities to brushing shoulders with the very same celebrities in intimate social settings, including the country’s ex-Prime Minister, Momin Ali Munshi’s rise is a success story that’s worth studying for all who want to turn their passions into profits. And it is far from over. For as long as the Pakistani entertainment industry keeps on expanding and growing, Momin Ali Munshi will keep on finding ways to keep up with it and making new trends as he goes.