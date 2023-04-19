TikTok official entertainment partner of ‘Money Back Guarantee’ movie

TikTok has become the Official Entertainment Partner of the most awaited movie of the year ‘Money Back Guarantee’, which is scheduled to be released in the country’s theatres on April 21, 2023. This partnership adds to the excitement surrounding the film’s release through various in-app activations that offer fans the opportunity to participate and engage with the blockbuster feature like never before. ‘Money Back Guarantee’ is a satirical comedy film featuring an ensemble cast of Pakistan’s best actors. As the movie’s already large fan base eagerly waits for its release, the fandom can now interact with the star-studded cast and each other in new and exciting ways on TikTok. Fans will be able to find exclusive content from the movie, including teasers, trailers, and behind-the-scenes footage on TikTok. Additionally, TikTok will launch an exclusive landing page for the movie, which will include official trailers, cast teasers featuring the stars and showtimes to people’s closest cinemas. Fans will also be able to follow everything about the movie using the official hashtag #MoneyBackGuarantee as well as on the movie’s official TikTok account (@zashkofilm). Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing, Pakistan, at TikTok: “We are thrilled to partner with Zashko Films as the Official Entertainment Partner of ‘Money Back Guarantee’.