Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh added a page to the history books when he rocked the stage at Coachella, becoming the first Punjabi singer to ever perform at the music festival in Indio, California.

Rocking a black kurta-tamba, a matching turban and yellow statement gloves, Diljit hit the stage on Sunday and performed some of his biggest hits. The festival’s official handle shared a clip of the actor-singer and wrote, “@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining.”

Diljit also shared a bunch of his favourite photos from the big night and simply captioned it as ‘Coachella’.

Director Imtiaz Ali, who was at the music festival with his daughter Ida, took to his handle to share a clip of the star on stage. Singing his praise, he wrote, “saadda vir te saaddi kudi #coachella ..ich @diljitdosanjh you make us proud #firstindianatcoachella glad you could make it @idaali11.”

Besides fans taking to social media to share photos and videos of the singer having a blast on-stage, many of Diljit’s

co-stars and Bollywood friends took to their Instagram handles to share videos of the star and laud his achievement.

Diljit’s ‘Udta Punjab’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took to their Instagram handles on Sunday to share a reel of the star performing at Coachella. Bebo wrote “The OG” with multiple heart and star emojis.

Alia shared the same clip and wrote, “EPIC!!!!” that the singer shared and replied ‘Ik Kudi’.

‘Ki & Ka’ actor Arjun Kapoor also referred to Diljit as G.O.A.T on his Instagram story, while Rakul Preet Singh expressed her happiness for Diljit taking Punjabi culture to new heights. Rakul shared the performance reel of Dosanjh and wrote “Wohoo Punjabi Fever at Coachella. What a firecracker performer you are. Dil Jit Lita Sab Da”

Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe.