Shahroz Sabzwari pens birthday wish for mother

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari felicitated birthday greetings to his mother Safeena Behroz with a sweet Instagram post.

Shahroz Sabzwari penned a sweet birthday wish for his mother Safeena Behroz, whom he called the ‘first love of his life’, by sharing her pictures on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the first love of my life?” the ‘Hook’ star wrote. My mother dearest. Your beautiful Heart shines on your face mama. I Love you. May you have many many more and May ALLAH PAK always keep this beautiful face smiling?”

On the acting front, Shahroz Sabzwari played antagonist Shaheer Illahi in the super hit drama ‘Hook.’ His character was that of an arrogant man who was in one-sided love with a girl named Haya. Since Haya didn’t love him back, he planned to go to any lengths to get her.

However, he got accidentally killed by Kinza’s lover Zayan

It is pertinent to mention here that celebrity couple, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari in August last year. The baby girl is first for Sadaf and second for Shahroz, who is father to Nooreh, with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

Kanwal and Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife.