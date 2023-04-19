Saim Ali confirms Saeeda is alive and healthy

Fashion designer and close friend of actor Saeeda Imtiaz, Saim Ali, has confirmed that the rumours of Imtiaz’s death are false. This comes after an Instagram story was posted on Imtiaz’s official account announcing her passing, which quickly went viral on social media. However, many fellow stars denied the news and Saim Ali confirmed that his friend is alive and healthy. He posted a picture with Imtiaz and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah my friend is perfectly fine and it was a fake news.” Renowned Pakistani actress and former model Saeeda Imtiaz, who is 32 years old, has appeared in a bilingual Pakistani film, Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend and also in Wajood, a Pakistani film directed and produced by Javed Sheikh. She has also participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s Bigg Boss-esque reality show Tamasha Ghar.

Born in the United Arab Emirates in 1990, Imtiaz has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has worked as a model, both in shows and in photoshoots, starting in 2013 and finishing in 2018.

The news of Imtiaz’s supposed demise was posted by the admin of her Instagram account, but it did not specify a cause of death. The announcement simply reported that she was found dead in her room this morning. However, Saim Ali’s confirmation has cleared up the confusion and set the record straight.

Imtiaz’s fans and colleagues can breathe a sigh of relief now that they know that the actor is safe and well.