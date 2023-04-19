Maya and Bilal Ashraf’s nikah look from ‘Yunhi’ released

Maya Ali is a beautiful and talented Pakistani television and film actor who has gained huge popularity over the years, Maya Ali has performed in many hit drama serials. She began her career in 2012. Her debut drama was Durre Shehwar. After the success of her first project, she appeared in many dramas as main lead, her notable serials are Aik Nayi Cinderella, Aun Zara, Man Mayal, Diyar E Dil, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye and Yunhi. Fans are loving her serial Yunhi with Bilal Ashraf. On Tuesday, Maya Ali has shared her gorgeous Nikkah look from her drama serial Yunhi. She also posted a beautiful video. Maya Ali was wearing a gorgeous dress by Pret by Maya. Her gorgeous off white dress was beautifully embellished with dull gold. Bilal Ashraf has also posted a video from the Nikkah sequence of Yunhi.