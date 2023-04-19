Nida and Yasir Nawaz celebrate son Balaj’s Roza Kushai

Pakistani celebrities Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are a beautiful celebrity couple who are blessed with three adorable kids.

Nida and Yasir are incredibly pleasant individuals who enjoy hosting family events for friends and family. They just celebrated their cute and brilliant kid Balaj Yasir’s Roza Kushai.

In honour of Balaj’s Roza Kushai, the couple hosted an Iftar feast for their family members. Before the Iftar, Yasir Nawaz and NIDA Yasir’s siblings arrived and congratulated Balaj with gifts.

They all enjoyed their Iftar and spent happy moments together. Aside from the delicious feast, the family had a good time playing games.

In this busy world, it is not usually seen that a family get together because, at the last moment, everyone has anything important to do. Nida and Yasir’s family is an example for many who come together to celebrate every special moment of each other.