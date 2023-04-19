Dodi Khan says he is inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s fitness

The Pakistani actor and model Dodi Khan is a popular name in showbiz. Other than his acting, the artist is very fond of fitness and is an inspiration when it comes to staying healthy. He spends hours and hours in the gym and loves to exercise and tone his body. While fans look up to him for fitness motivation, the Pakistani actor reveals that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is his inspiration.

Dodi Khan says from Bollywood, he admires Sanjay Dutt and his body. He explains that at this age, he has maintained his muscled body and looks like a superhero. Khan further adds that “being fit is what makes you feel energetic and enthusiastic all the day”. While he has a charismatic personality, he believes that maintaining a diet is difficult to keep the body healthy, which is why it is important to incorporate different styles of exercise in your routine.

Dodi Khan reveals he loves cardio and weight training in the gym and also makes it a point to exercise daily. He says, “I add up yoga into my fitness routine to make my fitness journey more enjoyable and interesting, as yoga is something which is of my interest.”

Other than Sanjay Dutt, Khan says that he is also inspired by Salman Khan’s charity and his work beyond his film career.

Meanwhile, Dodi Khan is all set to announce his new project soon. The actor is known for movies like Durj, Chaudhry and also Ghabrana Hahi Hai that released on Eid 2022.