The International Astronomy Centre reported on Tuesday that it is doubtful that Saudi Arabians will view the Shawwal moon on April 20 (Thursday).

Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22, according to Muhammad Shaukat, the director of the astronomy centre.

The Ramadan 2023 crescent moon will be seen on Thursday, August 22, according to a directive from the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia to the nation’s Muslims.

It stated that anyone who sees the moon with their naked eyes or with binoculars should go to the closest court and sign up to testify.

Eidul Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and with it a month of fasting.

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the crescent moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will announce Friday, April 21 as Eidul Fitr.