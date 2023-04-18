AJK Assembly fails to elect new PM

A session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly to elect a new prime minister was adjourned on Monday without the poll being held. The election was announced after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification by the AJK High Court in a contempt case. The session, which was due to start at 11am, finally began at 3:30pm under the chairmanship of Speaker Riaz Ahmed. However, the session was adjourned till 11am today without a new prime minister being elected. The PTI enjoys a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, but their path to secure a candidate loyal to Imran Khan as the premier may get difficult. The Imran Khan-led party is considering the names of Khawaja Farooq, Azhar Sadiq and Anwarul Haq but it is yet to reach consensus on one name. The chance for the PTI to recapture the top slot in the AJK Assembly are slim as a forward block has been announced by AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood. The Barrister group has recommended the names of Chaudhry Mohammad Rasheed, Chaudhry Ikhlaq and Malik Zafar for the post.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the joint opposition would throw his weight behind the PTI’s forward block to defeat Imran Khan’s candidate. Sources said the dissidents had received green signal from the opposition but a formal statement is yet to come.