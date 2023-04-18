VU organizes orientation ceremony across Pakistan

Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) organized an orientation ceremony on April 17, 2023, for its new students who have enrolled in various undergraduate and graduate programs for the Spring 2023 semester. The ceremony was attended by more than ten thousand students from all over Pakistan, who participated online and in person at their nearest campuses in more than 100 cities. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Rector VUP, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem, who delivered an inspiring speech to welcome the new students and motivate them to excel in their academic pursuits.

Registrar VUP, Dr. Mohsin Javed along with HoDs, also attended the session. During the address the HoD’s highlighted the importance of education in today’s world and how VUP is committed in providing quality education to its students through its innovative and technology-driven learning platforms. HoDs asked the students to fully utilize the state-of-the-art Learning Management system of Virtual university, which is now modified through the latest and advanced technologies like AI.

The orientation ceremony was designed to provide students with essential information about their academic programs, campus facilities, and support services. The new students were given a comprehensive overview of the academic calendar, examination system, grading policy, and course registration procedures. They were also introduced to the faculty members and academic advisors who will guide them throughout their academic journey at VUP. In addition to this, the students were also briefed about the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that VUP offers to its students, including sports, cultural events, and student societies. The aim of these activities is to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle among students and enhance their personal and social development.

The orientation ceremony was a huge success, and the students expressed their excitement and enthusiasm to embark on their academic journey at VUP. VUP is committed to provide its students with a vibrant and inclusive learning community, where they can pursue their academic and personal goals and become successful and responsible citizens of Pakistan. Virtual University of Pakistan wishes all its new students a successful and rewarding academic journey at VUP.