Two suspects involved in sexual assault case held

Dalwaryam police station arrested main suspect involved in sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl along with his accomplice here on Monday. DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat had taken notice of this incident and directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible. On the direction of DPO, police formed a special team to arrest the accused.

On Sunday, female police officer Ishrat raided for arresting the accused and arrested Mubasher Shaheen, the main suspect involved in the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl along with his accomplice Rizwan. The police said that the accused had threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone. DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that the main accused Mubasher Shaheen was arrested by tracing his mobile location, the associate of the accused Rizwan assisted in the incident. He further said that on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, measures are being taken under zero tolerance to prevent incidents of violence and abuse against women and children. The IG Punjab has directed all the supervisory officers of the province to give severe punishments to the accused involved in gender crimes under personal supervision. In this regard, Pakpattan police have arrested the accused involved in the rape of a 15-year-old girl. DPO Pakpattan said that the accused involved in sexual exploitation of women and children do not deserve any concession or sympathy.