Zakat a source of support to deprived classes: Virk

Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that your Zakat is a blessing for someone, and supports the deprived sections. Those poor people who are struggling with diseases, our sincerity and spirit of sacrifice are required. A person who wants to make his life easier should make it easier for others. If a despondent stranger or a suffering person is held by the hand, the dead hope in him is revived. Keep trying hard to remove the burden of deprivation from the shoulders of the needy around you. He was addressing an iftar dinner. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that we are working day and night for the completion of a big project, so directly responding to the blame game of a frustrated woman with dual citizenship is not among our priorities. However, it is our basic right to take legal action against those miscreants who are involved in defamation and defamation. We have decided to knock on the door of the court for justice. Remember that lady and her followers, it will be very easy for them to spew venom against us and a welfare hospital, but in our book, mixing honey in the lives of others is more important. He said that we do not plot and brag like this seditionist group because our work speaks.