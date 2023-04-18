NA passes resolution to confer national award for Mufti Abdul Shakoor

The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution to confer a national award upon the late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in recognition of his services to the nation, religion and politics. The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi who expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the late Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor. The resolution directed the investigation agencies to probe his tragic death and share all the facts with the house and the nation. The resolution said Mufti Abdul Shakoor worked for religion and service to humanity throughout his life. It said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor always followed the party ideology. The resolution paid tribute to the late minister for upholding the Constitution and strengthening the parliament and democracy. It added that his service for the restoration of peace in FATA will be remembered. The house also paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for the arrangements made for Hajj 2022-23 The House as per its tradition suspended its agenda to pay tribute to the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.