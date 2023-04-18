‘Money Back Guarantee’ all set to release on Eidul Fitr

The much anticipated Pakistani Film ‘Money Back Guarentee” is all set to release on Eidul Fitr. The official trailer of the film has been released. Money Back Guarantee is an action based comedy film which is directed and written by Faisal Qureshi in his feature directorial debut. The film’s music is composed by Tyler Westen. The cast of the film includes Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed and Jan Rambo. Pakistan’s famous director Faisal Qureshi has said the film ‘Money Back Guarantee’ is a film based on political satire. In one of his statements, Faisal Qureshi said this will be the first Pakistani film for the promotion of which so many trailers were released and teasers were made.