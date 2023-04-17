Punjab polls: Last date for SBP to release funds

Today is the last date for the State Bank (SBP) to release funds for Punjab elections directly to the Election Commission (ECP) as ordered by the Supreme Court.

On April 14, a three-member bench the case of elections delay in Punjab and KP ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court in a letter that they still did not receive the funds to conduct the Punjab elections.

The report mentioned a lack of funds and security for conducting elections in Punjab. The ECP informed the top court that they didn’t receive Rs21 billion yet.

According to the electoral watchdog (ECP) notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

On the other hand, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance has summoned its special meeting today to review the orders of the Supreme Court to the SBP.