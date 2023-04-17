Dia flaunts stylish looks in latest pictures

Bollywood actress and model Dia Mirza flaunted killer looks in her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

The elegant pictures on the visual-sharing application showed her posing before the camera in a yellow outfit. She wrote German author and teacher Eckhart Tolle’s quote “All true artists, whether they know it or not, create from a place of no-mind, from inner stillness” as the caption.

She shared another motivational quote by Eckhart Tolle’s “Don’t let a mad world tell you that success is anything other than a successful present moment” in the second picture. Dia Mirza is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. She is followed by 5.4 millions users. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours for her fans. Dia Mirza is a prolific model. She won the Femina Miss India Asia Pacific title in 2000 before going on to clinch the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant the same year.

As far as her acting career is concerned, the actor made her debut with ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ in 1998. She went on to star in films ‘Deewaanapan’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’.

The celebrity will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’. She is an environmental conservationist and raises her voice against environmental degradation also.