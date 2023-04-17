Food department procures over 137164 metric tonnes of wheat

The food department has procured 137164.148 metric ton of wheat so far which is 21.07 percent of over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set across Multan division. Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that the gunny bags distribution process was also underway through 48 wheat procurement centres and 271945.5 metric ton gunny bags have been distributed among growers so far which is 41.77 percent of the total. He said that the departmental teams have made 132 raids and took the 2248.37 metric ton wheat into custody and got registered three cases across the region. As many as 1,84,558 metric ton wheat target set for Multan district, 95,764 metric tons for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric tons for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric tons of wheat to be procured in Khanewal district. He hoped that they would easily achieve the set target as the procurement drive would continue till the completion of the target. He said that the timely payment to wheat growers was being ensured through Punjab bank branches.