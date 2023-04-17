Punjab interim govt can’t get ‘extension’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday emphasised the necessity of holding elections on time as the Supreme Court has ordered, fearing that the judiciary would be undermined if the directives are not followed. The PTI leader said that an “automatic extension” cannot be given to the Punjab caretaker government which completes its three months on April 22, adding that the party would file a reference and move the Supreme Court over the matter. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Fawad said that elections in the country are a must and the Supreme Court has directed to ensure the implementation of its orders. He said that National Assembly resolutions have no legal status and that the country’s leadership supports the court’s decision and expects the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to transfer the money tomorrow as directed by the apex court so elections can be held on schedule. Fawad warned that if the top court’s decision is not implemented, the judiciary would be undermined. He also expressed concern that references are being taken out against the families of the judges. He further stated that it is not the job of the judiciary to issue press releases. The PTI leader reiterated that the entire nation stands with the courts and is looking towards the judges for guidance. “We have written a letter to the President of Pakistan stating that if elections are not conducted within 90 days, a response should be sought from the Chief Election Commissioner as the term of the caretaker government will end on April 22,” he added.

He further said that a reference should be submitted to the Supreme Court to clarify that the caretaker government cannot be extended automatically. Fawad stated that the high court has issued orders against illegal detention, but despite the guarantees, members of their party were still being picked up illegally. The PTI leader’s comments come in the backdrop of a worsening political and judicial crisis in the country, with the PML-N led PDM coalition government at odds with the top judge of the apex court.