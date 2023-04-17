Petrol Bomb

Petrol prices have been hiked yet again. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement of an overwhelming increase of Rs 10 per litre in the price of petrol right on the cusp of Eid is bound to become a stumbling block in celebration plans all over the country.

Quite a confusing step for a government that insists upon its commitment to the welfare of the general masses. On one hand, they toot the horn about making sure salaried are released beforehand so that people can at least try to smile on one of the extremely few joyous occasions in this country.

This bizarre timing of continuing with the uptick pattern, especially when global indicators suggest otherwise, however, would make their self-touted humanitarian designs go down like a deflated balloon. Maybe, the government actually cares for its people and its noble intentions are powerless against the financial lobbies. But considering its lack of success on the Fund front and little to no trickling down of diplomatic endeavours in the Muslim world, one can’t help but wonder about the cards our ruling elite is holding in its hand.

A year (and a lifetime) ago, these same players could not stop lamenting the economic hardships. They believed everything would change and honey and milk will flow through the land the minute Imran Khan is kicked out of the office. Nevertheless, the veteran hands took charge, frenzied the political cake, picked up unnecessary fights and let the people bleed at the altar. That the new round of prices would burn holes through pockets as yet another wave of inflation joins the chorus cannot be swept under the rug of fancy alliterations. Unemployment rates are going through the roof. But complacency reigns supreme in the dark corridors of power. The people of this country have sacrificed much beyond their capacity. It is time for their leaders to follow suit. *