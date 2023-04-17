Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 185099 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 215900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 17 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 215,900 Rs 197,907 Rs 188,912 Rs 161,925 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 185,099 Rs 169,674 Rs 161,962 Rs 138,825 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,510 Rs 16,967 Rs 16,196 Rs 13,882 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 524,750 Rs 481,018 Rs 459,156 Rs 393,562

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.