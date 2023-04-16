Sana Nawaz’s post goes viral

Actress Sana Fakhar’s meaningful post about her personality is going viral on the social media application Instagram. Sana Fakhar posed before the camera in a white kurta. She looked drop-dead gorgeous with her dashing looks. She wrote Urdu poetic verses as its caption. Judging by the phrases, it could be about her divorce from Fakhar Imam.

Kaheen par zabt karti hoon..kaheen par bol deti hoon..taaluq bojh ban jaye to usko chor deti hoon…main dil ki kirchiyaan le ke kahan dar dar phiroon tanha…dil agar toot jaye toh khud hi jor deti hoon…muhabbat ke takaazon main bohot khuddaar hoon main..wafadaari pe aaun ko haddain sab tor deti hun (Somewhere I stay silent..somewhere I speak. I end those relationships that become a burden. Where do I walk with my broken heart, which I can fix myself. I am self-contained when it comes to demands about love. I will cross all limits when it comes to loyalty),” it read.

Actor Sana Fakhar announced she ended her 14-year marriage with Fakhar Jaffri last year. The couple was one of the most talked about in the entertainment industry.

The actor has often opened up on her post-marriage life on social media. She has shared life-advices for people through the platforms also. Earlier, she had said that she had decided to make the rest of her life, the best of her life.

“I don’t know, I just realised that I am very weak, well, what to say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life the best of my life, it’s a healthy thing that people now have guts and confidence to call out people and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Earlier, she had shared Oprah Winfrey’s quote about the burden of shame. “What I learned for sure was that holding the shame was the greatest burden of all,” the quote read. “When you have nothing to be ashamed of, when you know who you are and what you stand for, you stand in wisdom.”

Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the industry. She is known for her work in ‘Bay Dardi’, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan’ and ‘Teri Rah Main’. Moreover, she won the reality show ‘Madventures’.