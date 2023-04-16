Suhana impresses in debut TV commercial for fashion brand

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made her debut in a television commercial, leaving audiences impressed with her poise and confidence. In the ad, Suhana promotes a popular fashion brand and her performance has garnered positive feedback from fans and industry insiders alike. Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan, took to Instagram to share the ad and express her pride in her daughter’s achievements. “Suhana in her first commercial…love this…my little girl is all grown up and so confident,” Gauri wrote in her post. Industry veteran Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, also praised Suhana’s debut, sharing a screenshot of the ad on her Instagram story and writing, “Gorgeous! Killing it!” Suhana’s debut has sparked excitement over her potential Bollywood debut, with rumors circulating that she may soon follow in her father’s footsteps and enter the film industry. Her confident performance in the commercial has only added fuel to the speculation. Suhana is one of Bollywood’s most talked-about star kids and her debut has already made waves in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for this budding star.