Katrina once called Ranbir Kapoor ‘extra mean’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif once told fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor ‘extra mean’ in an interview. It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif went through a rough breakup in 2017. Their film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was to release that year and their sour relations reflected during the promotion of their film, which he produced and played a titular role with her in it. The ‘Brahmastra’ star came under fire for his chauvinistic behaviour toward the ‘Dhoom 3’ actress at that time. He would not let her speak during promotional events. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor told Katrina Kaif that he was not looking at her when she pointed out that it was rude of him to wear sunglasses inside the room. She said he was already mean and should not be ‘extra mean’ toward her.