Federal minister Abdul Shakoor dies in accident

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor on Saturday evening died in a road accident when a vehicle rammed into his car near Secretariat Chowk, police said. The Police spokesperson said Maulana Abdul Shakoor was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott near Iftar timings when a Hilux Revo carrying five men hit his car. Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries. Senior police officers rushed to the scene while the vehicle and occupants have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway, police added. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the capital’s police to ensure that a “complete investigation” is conducted regarding the accident. “Initial information suggests that Mufti Shakoor passed away due to an injury to his head,” Islamabad IG Khan told journalists outside the hospital. Mufti Shakoor’s funeral prayer will be offered today at 2 pm in Lakki Marwat, and he will be laid to rest in his native town, a JUI-F spokesperson said in a statement.

The religious scholar was elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-51 on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the 2018 general elections. President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his regret over the death of the federal minister and paid tribute to the deceased’s services for interfaith harmony. In his condolence statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Shakoor was a “practical scholar, an ideological political activist, and a decent human being”.

PM Shehbaz said the deceased federal minister was among Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s ideological leaders. “Mufti Abdul Shakoor performed his duties with diligence, sincerity and honesty as Minister of Religious Affairs,” the premier said, paying glaring tribute to him. Pakistan Peoples Partry Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise and prayed for the federal minister’s forgiveness. Senator Sherry Rehman said she stands with his family in their time of sorrow.