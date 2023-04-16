JI launches PDM-PTI reconciliation mission

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq met with arch-rivals Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Imran Khan as political polarization reached its peak in country over holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a private TV channel reported. Siraj-ul-Haq along with a three-member delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present. During the meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Sirajul Haque said that elections are the topic of the country at the same time. After meeting PM Shahbaz Sharif, Amir Sirajul Haque reached Zaman Park. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haque invited former Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold talks with political parties. Sirajul Haque said that the political situation could only be resolved by sitting together and resolving issues politically. JI supremo said country could not afford any uncertainty at this time and holding elections at the same time is better for the country.

It is pertinent to note that these meetings are taking place at a time when the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has ordered the federal government to ensure general elections in Punjab on May 14. However, rainbow coalition passed a resolution from Lower House of the Parliament, National Assembly. However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman made statement on Saturday that there would be no talks with Imran Khan under any circumstances.